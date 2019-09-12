Pasadena elementary school gets new library from HGTV's 'Property Brothers'

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Burnett Elementary in Pasadena was selected out of thousands of applications to receive a new library from the stars of HGTV's hit show 'Property Brothers.'Thursday, the students, faculty, and members of the community got a first look at the new space. It has brighter walls, LED lighting, hundreds of new books and upgraded technology.Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott said Burnett Elementary's application for their library makeover campaign stuck out to them because it detailed how they reacted to Hurricane Harvey.The majority of the students' homes flooded. Principal Jae Lee used a Kayak to rescue people and the school opened its doors so people could get connected to resources."Our biggest focus is our kids, that they would know we are dry, we are safe and you can be well protected and loved on this campus," Lee said.The Scott brothers high-fived students as they entered the space cheering."The fact that a bunch of people put hard work into it and put so much time into it just to fix the library for us is amazing," said Celeste Casarez, a 4th grader. "So in my case, it's not really how it looks, it's about how much time was put into it."Jonathan and Drew read to the students in the reading nook before cutting the ribbon."Thank you, Property Brothers, for making everybody that's in the school a new library," said 4th grader Ryan Nguyen.