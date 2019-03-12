Game Changers

THE POWER OF KINDNESS: How HPD officer inspires teens to do good deeds

HPD Officer Sheldon Theragood is the founder of the nonprofit Theragood Deeds, which challenges young people to give back to their communities.

By Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They may be young, but the teenagers involved in Theragood Deeds are proving age doesn't matter when it comes to doing acts of kindness.

From serving lunch to the homeless to visiting seniors in assisted living homes, these teens devote many of their weekends to making a difference in the lives of others.

The nonprofit is run by HPD Officer Sheldon Theragood, who wanted to make a difference after getting to know young people in a juvenile detention facility. He started Theragood Deeds with the intention of inspiring teens to make the right choices in life.

ABC13 caught up with Officer Theragood to find out how a simple act of kindness can make a big impact.

For more on Theragood Deeds, click here.
