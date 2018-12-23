SOCIETY

Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the story.

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND, New York --
A police officer saved a couple's wedding day after a crash on Long Island.

Joseph DeMichele, Feliece Terwilliger and their two children were on their way to town hall in Lake Grove on Saturday to tie the knot. That is when someone made a U-turn and slammed into them, giving them a flat tire.

Responding Suffolk County police officer Cody Matthews came to their rescue and offered to drive the couple to the ceremony.

The couple was so appreciative they invited Officer Matthews to stay and sign their marriage certificate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingaccidentNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Student gives teacher all of the marshmallows from her cereal
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
Man finds $10,000 in Chanel purse on subway platform
Family of 4-year-old shot makes effort to change law
More Society
Top Stories
2 men linked to death of couple believed to be in Houston
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Man surrenders after allegedly opening fire in NW Harris Co.
Warm holidays with a chance of rain
Dealership fire causes transformer to explode
Man dies after being found shot inside car
At least 62 killed, 20 missing after tsunami hits Indonesia
Woman's car targeted for presents days before Christmas
Show More
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
A very Houston version of 12 Days of Christmas
5 things to know about a government shutdown
5-year-old out of hospital nearly 7 months after shooting
Houston's new Instagram-worthy exhibition
More News