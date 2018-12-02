SOCIETY

Mystery solved: Couple found after engagement ring recovered from Times Square utility grate

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details. (NYPD)

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
After police put out calls for help on social media to find a couple in a proposal gone wrong in Times Square, the mystery couple has been found.

Authorities initially put out the request for help to identify the man and woman on Saturday.

Officials say on Friday in front of 2 Times Square, the two sought help from the police after the man dropped his engagement ring into a utility grate while attempting to propose.


The NYPD Emergency Services Unit responded, the ring was not located and the couple left the scene.

However, police kept looking and found the ring early Saturday morning -- but by that time, the couple was nowhere to be found.

The couple was identified on Sunday, but the ring will have to be mailed to them because they had already left NYC for their home country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyengagementnypdgood newsu.s. & worldbuzzworthyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
During her book tour Michelle Obama surprises teen girls
Remembering Robin, George HW Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
More Society
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Texans honor President Bush with moment of silence
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Barbara Bush reads George HW Bush's letter remembering Robin
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
J.J. Watt spends time with fans ahead of Browns game
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
Mom accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
Show More
Man turns himself in, saying he killed woman at motel
Man accused of killing ex-wife's new boyfriend
Vintage hip-hop flea market happening Sunday
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
George H.W. Bush's final words
More News