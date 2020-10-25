Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. leads Houston voters to the polls with car parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas voters continue to shatter early voting records in large part due to the creative ways certain groups are encouraging people to get out and vote.On Saturday, the creativity continued with a car parade to the polls and a moment of reflection put on by the Houston chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.Following COVID-19 guidelines, chapter members packed their vehicles and held a car parade on Ruth Street in Third Ward."We've been making some noise, some good noise trying to get people out to the voting polls," Omega Psi Phi member Raymond Bourgeois said.The message was clear, it's not just important to vote, but it's important to encourage everyone you know to vote as well."We sit on the shoulders of many people that came before to give us this right and we are not going to lose that,' Omega Psi Phi member Karlos Jackson said. "[In]no shape, form or fashion are we going to lose that, we are going to keep exercising."This year, the early voting in Harris County will last a record 18 days with 122 early voting locations.Drive-thru voting options are available at 10 of those locations and 24-hour voting will begin at 8 locations, on Thursday, Oct. 29.Polling locations will also extend hours to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 thru Thursday.