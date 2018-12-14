Most people expect a ticket when they get pulled over, but on Friday in Texas City, they received gift cards instead.The Texas City Police Department is conducting its annual Treats, Not Tickets campaign.Officers are pulling over motorists for minor infractions and are foregoing writing citations.Some officers are even going to local day cares and covering the expense for single parents.This is the third year for the Treats, Not Tickets campaign.It was created by administrative assistant Wendy Wade and Officer Petrina Gonzales.The police department has posted photos of the traffic stops on its Facebook page.