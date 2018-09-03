U.S. & WORLD

Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago

Nearly 30 years after they first crossed paths at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, a nurse discovered her colleague was a premature baby she treated. (Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford)

PALO ALTO, California --
Thousands of people on social media are sharing a heart-warming reunion photo between a neonatal intensive care unit nurse and one of her former patients.

Nurse Vilma Wong discovered her new colleague at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Stanford was the premature baby she cared for 28 years ago.

Brandon Seminatore is healthy and currently a second year pediatric neurology resident at Packard Children's Hospital.

During morning rounds in the NICU last month, Wong recognized Seminatore's name and asked him some questions before confirming her suspicions.
