Coronavirus

MD Anderson nurse catches celebrity attention with uplifting dancing video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We could all use more smiles right now, and this MD Anderson nurse is providing just that.

In a video posted to her Twitter account, Jill San Juan made thousands of Twitter users smile as she danced to Janet Jackson's song "All For You" while dressed in personal protection equipment in the hospital.

San Juan tweeted the video with the caption, "Keeping our spirits up at the hospital! Please RT/tag show @JanetJackson She's getting us through rough times! I love you J! #janfam #JanetJackson."

In the video, San Juan busts out the exact choreography from Jackson's "All For You" music video, impressing many viewers.

Soon, none other than Jackson herself responded to the video and thanked San Juan for her hard work.

"I love you too and thank you for all that you are doing!" Jackson tweeted.

San Juan told ABC13 the video was recorded last year, but she tweeted it on Tuesday to put a smile on peoples' faces.

"The hospital is going very well. We are taking all the necessary precautions and all the patients feel very safe about it, San Juan told ABC13. "So I am proud to work for them."

Watch the video above to see San Juan's impressive moves!



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustondancingcoronaviruscoronavirus texasjanet jacksonmd anderson cancer centercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Ill-fated cruise ships awaiting approval to dock in Florida
Boxer Maurice 'Termite' Watkins hospitalized with COVID-19
Toilet paper, steak delivered by restaurant to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm chances are on the rise
Violent offenders released with bonds as low as $1
Houstonians struggle with unemployment
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
How to protect your credit score during the pandemic
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
Harris Co. gives update on COVID-19 response
Show More
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
Couple separates from 3-year-old to protect her from coronavirus
'Surreal': NYC funeral homes struggle as COVID-19 deaths surge
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
More TOP STORIES News