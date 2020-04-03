MD Anderson nurse catches celebrity attention with uplifting dancing video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We could all use more smiles right now, and this MD Anderson nurse is providing just that.In a video posted to her Twitter account, Jill San Juan made thousands of Twitter users smile as she danced to Janet Jackson's song "All For You" while dressed in personal protection equipment in the hospital.San Juan tweeted the video with the caption, "Keeping our spirits up at the hospital! Please RT/tag show @JanetJackson She's getting us through rough times! I love you J! #janfam #JanetJackson."In the video, San Juan busts out the exact choreography from Jackson's "All For You" music video, impressing many viewers.Soon, none other than Jackson herself responded to the video and thanked San Juan for her hard work."I love you too and thank you for all that you are doing!" Jackson tweeted.San Juan told ABC13 the video was recorded last year, but she tweeted it on Tuesday to put a smile on peoples' faces."The hospital is going very well. We are taking all the necessary precautions and all the patients feel very safe about it, San Juan told ABC13. "So I am proud to work for them."Watch the video above to see San Juan's impressive moves!