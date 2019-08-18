Society

New toilets designed to stop people from having sex in bathrooms

PORTHCAWL, Wales (KTRK) -- One Welsh town is reportedly replacing its public toilets with new ones designed to stop people from having inappropriate relations in bathrooms.

You may be wondering how and the answer seems to be through shame and humiliation.

When the new toilets in Porthcawl detect inappropriate behavior, they will sound an alarm, spray cold water, and automatically open the doors.

The public bathrooms also have weight sensors that can determine if more than one person has entered.

Some residents aren't convinced it's the best idea and wonder what could happen to those who are overweight or parents who take their children into the bathrooms.
