Society

New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- New pictures have just been released from inside Disneyland's "Star Wars Galaxy's Edge."

The photos released Friday from the latest issue of D23 show even more stunning details from inside the billion dollar new land.

You can see inside the Millennium Falcon and other intergalactic details from the remote outpost planet of Batuu.

Galaxy's Edge officially opens May 31st.

Reservations through June 23 are booked, unless you stay at a Disneyland Hotel.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheim hillsorange countydisneylandstar wars
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News