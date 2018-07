Your little one could be one of dozens to get a free bike helmet tonight.The Children's Museum of Houston is partnering with the Texas Medical Association's "Hard Hats for Little Heads" to make sure that your kids are safe on their bikes.They will be giving away 100 helmets during their Free Family Night.Staff will also be on hand to make sure those helmets fit properly. The bike helmets are limited to the first 100 children. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.