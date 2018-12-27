SOCIETY

Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112

EMBED </>More Videos

Richard Overton was in his thirties when he volunteered for the Army, and was sent into action after Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941.

AUSTIN, Texas --
A family member says the nation's oldest World War II veteran who was also believed to be the oldest living man in the U.S. has died in Texas.

Richard Overton was 112. Shirley Overton, whose husband was Richard's cousin, says the Army veteran died Thursday evening at a rehab facility in Austin.

Overton had been recently hospitalized with pneumonia.

Overton was in his 30s when he volunteered for the Army and was at Pearl Harbor just after the Japanese attack in 1941. He once said that one secret to his long life was smoking cigars and drinking whiskey, which he often was found doing on the porch of his Austin home.

In 2013, he was honored by former President Barack Obama at a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released this statement Thursday night:
"Richard Overton is an American icon and a Texas legend. With his quick wit and kind spirit he touched the lives of so many, and I am deeply honored to have known him. Richard Overton made us proud to be Texans and proud to be Americans. We can never repay Richard Overton for his service to our nation and for his lasting impact on the Lone Star State. On behalf of Texas, Cecilia and I offer our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWorld War IIveterantexas newsu.s. & worldAustin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
The 4 best movies screening around Houston this week
Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America: poll
Photographer finds couple 8 years after snapping engagement photo
Wounded sergeant speaks about dramatic shootout with felon
More Society
Top Stories
Girl found safe but dad at large after running from deputies
Tire shop worker felt 'threatened' before shooting
Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business
Burglars crawl through doggy door into home: Deputies
Stray dog without nose finds forever home
Wounded sergeant speaks about dramatic shootout with felon
500+ migrants dropped off day after Christmas in Texas
Skydiver paints with the colors of the wind
Show More
Man charged with stealing appliances from Heights homes
Video shows moments before deadly convenience store robbery
Police find man's body in the Houston Ship Channel
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
Police searching for 81-year-old missing man
More News