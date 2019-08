Moms create new rideshare app to safely transport teens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a working parent, getting your children to and from school and activities can be quite the headache.VanGo just launched in Houston to take the stress away from parents on the go.It's a rideshare app, like Uber or Lyft, with one major difference: all of the drivers are heavily vetted and have childcare experience."VanGo is a ride service. We provide rides with local vetted drivers for pre-teens and teens," said Marta Jamrozik, Founder and CEO of Vango.It's a free app that you can download straight to your smartphone.Rebecca Kaul is a full-time working mom in Houston with two children, ages 10 and 12. After countless nights of searching on the internet for a solution to get them to camps this summer, VanGo finally popped up."I'm able to reserve online a safe driver that's a mom or nanny with a significant amount of childcare service," said Kaul.Driver Claudia Pinto is a mom of two herself. She simply needed something flexible to do *for* a few hours a week, but it turned into so much more than that."There's a great connection with the kids and you get to be part of their activities and part of their family in a way," said Pinto.VanGo, like other rideshare services, charges you for time and distance."We are more expensive than an Uber or Lyft by about 15-20 percent just because we do have a more intense vetting process," said Jamrozik.Kaul is willing to pay to ensure the safety of her children this upcoming school year."Before I found this, I priced out calling a car servicing company and this is about a third of the cost," said Kaul.Kaul sends her kids roughly 15 to 20 miles away from home and the average cost of the ride is $30.More than 85 percent of these vetted drivers are moms. All drivers must have at least three years of experience with children, a clean background check, reference check, finger printing and a car inspection.VanGo is currently hiring drivers. If you meet the qualifications, you can apply online at ridevango.com.