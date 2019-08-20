Mom of 5 surprised on live TV with much-needed vehicle

"I've had kids tell me, 'Do you know this means? Mom can take me to the doctor. She can take me to school.' No child wants to know what it's like to not be able to get to the doctor," explained Chris Williams, the founder of God's Garage in Conroe.
After decades as a local pastor, Williams moved to a new kind of ministry.
He opened God's Garage 18 years ago and has repaired and donated more than 300 cars with the help of volunteers.
"You can't un-feel that. When you give a vehicle, it's more than just a vehicle," Williams said. "They've been begging for rides. They've been borrowing for rides."
ABC13 was at God's Garage when Mary Manuel found out she was getting a new car.
Manuel is a single mother of five children.
"It's been a journey, but God is good and I just keep hope alive," Manuel said through tears after hearing the news.
