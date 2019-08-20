HTX

Mom of 5 surprised on live TV with much-needed vehicle

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- When you have a working vehicle, you barely notice it. But when you don't, you realize you can barely live without it.

"I've had kids tell me, 'Do you know this means? Mom can take me to the doctor. She can take me to school.' No child wants to know what it's like to not be able to get to the doctor," explained Chris Williams, the founder of God's Garage in Conroe.

After decades as a local pastor, Williams moved to a new kind of ministry.

He opened God's Garage 18 years ago and has repaired and donated more than 300 cars with the help of volunteers.

"You can't un-feel that. When you give a vehicle, it's more than just a vehicle," Williams said. "They've been begging for rides. They've been borrowing for rides."

ABC13 was at God's Garage when Mary Manuel found out she was getting a new car.

Manuel is a single mother of five children.

"It's been a journey, but God is good and I just keep hope alive," Manuel said through tears after hearing the news.

For more info on how you can volunteer or sign up to receive, visit the God's Garage website.

WATCH: God's Garage and its 18 years of repairing and donating vehicles
EMBED More News Videos

How God's Garage fixes and donates vehicles to those in need.



Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconroecharityhtxautomotivehtx conroe
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
KStar Country DJ celebrates 68 years on air
Conroe food stand cooks Texas-sized cuisine
6 great places to get good food in Conroe
Sheriff's deputy swaps badge and opens Conroe's first winery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawyer once accused of hiring hitman back in the spotlight
The twists and turns of Jeffrey Stern's legal problems
2 inmates in custody after breaking out of Liberty Co. jail
LSU officials: No threat found after armed intruder reported
Texas A&M-commit's season in jeopardy after transfer denied
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
Show More
Scattered storms moving away from Houston
TSU reveals when debate ticket registration could begin
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
VIDEO: Toddler helps his younger brother escape his crib
Trump says he's looking at tax cut, not fearing recession
More TOP STORIES News