Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film

HENDERSON, Nevada -- A woman ended up having to give birth to her baby in the front seat of her car while her husband drove and her three other children were in the backseat.

Her 10-year-old son Jayden Addison recorded his mother's labor.

"We were making a pre-baby delivery video to get ready to welcome our baby into the world, for the future. We didn't expect it to happen within the next four minutes," Jayden's father said.

The family was driving to the hospital, but the baby couldn't even wait for the 10-minute drive before making her first appearance.

Thankfully little Joilee was born healthy. The internet is calling her Infiniti baby because she was born in the family's Infiniti car.
