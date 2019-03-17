Society

Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules

EMBED <>More Videos

A federal appeals court says a driver who showed a police officer her middle finger is protected by the First Amendment.

TAYLOR, Michigan -- A federal appeals court says a driver who showed a police officer her middle finger is protected by the First Amendment.

It all started in 2017 when the Michigan woman was pulled over for speeding, but the officer gave her a break, writing it up as a lesser violation. But as the woman drove away, she flipped the officer off.

The officer pulled her over again, this time citing her for speeding.

She sued and a U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in her favor, saying the woman didn't break any law by exercising her free-speech rights.

In the 3-0 decision Wednesday, the court said Officer Matthew Minard "should have known better," even if the driver was rude.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societymichigancourt caseus worldtraffic stoplegal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shelter in place issued for Deer Park after fire at ITC plant
Driver hits pedestrian while street racing
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
March Madness: Where will UH and Prairie View be in the brackets?
Power outages expected after car splits pole on Highway 6
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch suspended for one game
Baby dies in foster care months after sister died in parent's care
Show More
HCSO deputy injured after alleged attack by partygoers
Veteran convicted of burning neighbor's dogs, killing another
Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry
Snooze button is more harmful than helpful, doctors say
Powerball jackpot grows to $550M
More TOP STORIES News