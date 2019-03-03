Former First Lady Michelle Obama makes 'Becoming' book tour stop in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama sat before a sold out crowd at the Toyota Center and had an intimate, honest conversation about her journey.From her childhood days in south Chicago, to her departure from Washington D.C., she spilled about the topics in her book "Becoming" on a deeper level, giving the crowd a chance to connect on another level.She spoke about her father, the importance of advocacy and mentorship.For some, seeing the former first lady was a dream come true. Especially for group of girls from the Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation."What I've taken away from is life lessons," one of the girls said. "Like the willingness of a woman, her force and strength as first lady for eight years."The young girls spent time together reading Obama's book, taking notes and sharing them with each other."I learned to never be afraid of your dreams."