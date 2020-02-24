Society

Michael Jordan tears up remembering 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial

LOS ANGELES -- NBA legend Michael Jordan teared up, sharing memories of Kobe Bryant during the memorial for the Lakers' MVP and his daughter Gianna.

Jordan, who visibly emotional and crying at the Staples Center event, said Kobe was a like a "little brother" who he was very close to as he talked about Bryant's legacy.

"What he accomplished as a basketball player, as a businessman, as a storyteller and as a father... Kobe left nothing in the tank, he left it all on the floor," Jordan said.

Jordan also joked during the memorial that his tears would end up another infamous meme.

"Now I'll have to look at another crying meme for the next... I told my wife I wasn't going to do this as I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years, but that is what Kobe Bryant does to me."

Speakers and performers at the memorial included Vanessa Bryant, Beyonce, Diana Taurasi and Shaquille O'Neal, Jimmy Kimmel and Alicia Keys among others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countystaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantmichael jordanmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
College star says Gianna Bryant was 'a sun just starting to rise'
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Packed memorial service honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Watch Jose Altuve face boos during 1st spring training at-bat
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
Rain showers end before this afternoon's cold front arrives
Pregnant woman hit after high speed chase in N. Houston
Show More
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies
It seems nothing can bring down 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'
Man wanted after forcing teens to have sex, police say
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
More TOP STORIES News