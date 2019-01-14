MEGHAN MARKLE

When is Meghan Markle's baby due? Duchess of Sussex teases details

EMBED </>More Videos

A royal baby on the way: Take a look back at Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Chris Jackson/pool via AP)

When is Duchess Meghan's baby due? We don't know the exact date yet, but America's favorite royal did tease details on Monday.

At an official outing with husband Prince Harry, Meghan told a well-wisher that the baby is expected in April, according to ABC News. That would mean the duchess is somewhere around six months pregnant.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan through the years


Kensington Palace said in October that the couple was expecting "in the spring" of this year but did not mention a month.

In their first joint official appearance of 2019, the couple was in Birkenhead near Liverpool visiting various organizations and locations. They also spent time greeting the public.


The visit included stops at a community cafe, a women's empowerment organization and a youth center.


Meghan also made headlines for her bold look, which coupled red and purple. Her dress was Babaton by Aritzia and her coat was by Sentaler, a Canadian brand, according to ABC News.

Watch the video in the player for a timeline of Harry and Meghan's relationship.

RELATED COVERAGE
Royal family reveals charities Meghan will champion as duchess
Royal relocation: Harry, Meghan to move to the suburbs
Meghan cradles baby bump during surprise appearance at Brtish Fashion Awards
Prince Harry, Prince William share family Christmas cards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyMeghan Markleroyal familycharitiesu.s. & worldanimal rescuewomeneducationtheater
MEGHAN MARKLE
Meghan Markle gets her royal charities
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
More Meghan Markle
SOCIETY
Dickinson mom helping families impacted by government shutdown
'World record egg' cracks the internet
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son in Tomball
More Society
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Texas girl
Dickinson mom helping families impacted by government shutdown
Houston deli offers behemoth 10-inch sandwich
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Scholarship program to help students who withdrew after Harvey
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday at IAH
Man charged for chasing teen who allegedly caused deadly wreck
Show More
Cadillac smashes into high school building
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Texas to issue Feb. SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Dogs found in Galveston appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
More News