Mayor Leonard Scarcella of Stafford dies at age 79

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- The Mayor of Stafford, Leonard Scarcella, died around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend Democratic Party.

Scarcella, 79, made history as the longest-serving mayor in the United States. He was voted into office at the age of 29.

The Fort Bend Democratic Party is asking the community and surrounding cities to keep his loved ones in prayer.

Last year, Scarcella celebrated 50 years of service with the city of Stafford.

Scarcella passed away just nine days after his birthday.

The cause of death has not yet been released.
