Man uses stuffed alpaca to slow down drivers speeding on residential road

OAKLAND PARK, Florida (KTRK) --
If a Florida man's actions are any indication, maybe stuffed animals aren't just for fairs or to give as Valentine's Day gifts.

Bruce Felker is using a stuffed alpaca to get drivers to slow down, and it appears to be working.

Felker said he lives on a residential road where there are a lot of children, and he wants drivers to slow down and drive the speed limit.

"If it slows them down, and they get the point, that's what counts," Felker said.

The giant stuffed alpaca, which many believe is a giraffe, is holding a 30 mph sign beside the road.

Felker says that it stands out and forces drivers to ease up on the gas pedal.
