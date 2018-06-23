SOCIETY

Man paddle boards across Hudson River and makes it to work on time!

Riders on a New York Waterway Ferry spotted something bizarre on the Hudson River. (Eunice Rivers)

Riders on a New York Waterway Ferry spotted something bizarre on the Hudson River.

A man dressed in a full suit with a backpack was paddle boarding across the water.

That man is Scott Holt - he lives in Jersey City. He told Eyewitness News he decided to paddle to work to save some money, but there was still the risk of ruining an expensive suit.

"There were wakes hitting me from all different directions and that got a little hard to get surprised by a wave," Holt said. "I for sure almost went in a couple times."

Holt says it took him about a half hour to get across, but he says he made his morning meeting on time.
