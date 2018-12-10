PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --A simple act of kindness on a flight left a mother in tears.
A man gave up his first-class seat to the woman and her baby on their way to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment, reports WTXF.
On Thursday night, Kelsey Zwick was making yet another trip to the children's hospital from her home in Orlando, so that 11-month-old Lucy could be treated for a chronic lung disease.
As soon as Kelsey boarded the flight with Lucy, she hooked her up to her oxygen machine.
"I just started making jokes to everyone around me saying, 'I'm sorry it's going to be a loud flight," Kelsey said.
Then a flight attendant approached her.
"Excuse me, Mrs. Zwick. The man in 2D is waiting to switch seats with you," the flight attendant told Kelsey.
The flight attendant then brought Kelsey and Lucy from economy to first-class, where a man offered her his seat.
Kelsey said she just stood there, crying and told the man "thank you."
She later posted a message to Facebook, which went viral with over 600,000 likes, writing that she wished she could find the man "for seeing us and realizing that maybe things are not always easy. It reminded me how much good there is in the world."
American Airlines heard about the posting and put Kelsey in touch with the man, Jason Kunselman.
"It just seemed like the right thing to do," Kunselman said.