Man gives up everything for Lent...except beer

During the Christian season of Lent, many followers will fast.

But one man near Cincinnati, Ohio is getting a lot of attention for his special liquid diet.

For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Del Hall is only drinking beer!

Hall said his idea is rooted in history. In the 1600s, monks would fast during Lent on what was called a "Bock Beer Diet."

"That would be their liquid bread - that's what they called it. Basically, it would sustain them through 46 days of Lent," Hall said.

Until now, Hall has only survived a four-day fast.

Hall, who is an army vet, says he's nervous, but up to the challenge.

He is documenting each day on his social media, tracking his weight and how he is feeling.
