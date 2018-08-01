SOCIETY

'In My Feelings' challenge goes very wrong when man gets hit by car

EMBED </>More Videos

One Florida man is laughing it off after his ''#InMyFeelingsChallenge'' went very wrong. (Jaylen Norwood/Facebook)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. --
A Florida man who was hit by a car during his "#KiKichallenge" video is going to be OK, and he has a sense of humor about the situation.

The challenge asks participants to put their own spin on a dance to Drake's "In My Feelings." Some have incorporated a moment where they jump out of a car or dance beside a slow-moving car (something the NTSB has warned the public not to do), but Jaylen Norwood wanted to take it even further. It did not go according to plan.

"You risked your life for a meme," Jimmy Kimmel told him during an interview after the video of the incident went viral.

"It was worth it," Norwood told him. "I'm the most famous guy in Florida."



In the video, Norwood, who is wearing slippers, can be seen jumping out of the car and doing the beginning of the challenge. Then he sees the other car coming toward him offscreen. Norwood slips on a puddle of oil and is unable to get out of the way in time.

"The plan was he was supposed to come slow towards me, and I was going to jump on the hood and continue dancing," he told Kimmel. "He came fast."

Norwood, a delivery driver who said he's saving up for college, told Kimmel his best friend volunteered to help him try to pull it off by driving the second car.

"He's driving so he can't hear me say 'Stop,' and I'm like 'Oh my God, this is it,'" Norwood recalled of the moment when he realized his friend was driving too quickly.

Norwood's little brother, who was sitting in the first car, can be heard laughing in the video.

"That made me madder than anything. I don't even care about the car anymore," Norwood told Kimmel.

The video cut out, and then in another clip Norwood showed off his scars. He said he's fine and even played basketball the next day.

When Kimmel asked him what he learned from the experience, Norwood said, "Wear tennis shoes."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydancedrakesafetyNTSBjimmy kimmelu.s. & world
Related
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
SOCIETY
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Former First Lady Barbara Bush continues to blossom
More Society
Top Stories
Juvenile charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
What ties Houston woman to man charged with her murder?
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Teachers could win a back to school shopping spree
Show More
Katy ISD releases new feature in app to stop bullying
GET READY: RodeoHouston 2019 season tickets on sale Wednesday
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
68 luxury cars and motorcycles valued at $5.2M destroyed
More News