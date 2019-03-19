Society

Man displays nude mannequins after fence dispute with neighbor

EMBED <>More Videos

Don't mess with Jason Windus of Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA, California -- Don't mess with Jason Windus of Santa Rosa.

When a neighbor complained about his high fence causing a lack of visibility, and after the city wrote a letter telling him it violated a local ordinance, Jason cut that fence down to the maximum of 36 inches.

He was just trying to keep his dogs in the yard.



Now, his nosy neighbor really has something to look at. It's a garden party where the guests aren't smiling. But the host is.

"I couldn't bring myself to throw them away. I was going to use them for target practice," said Windus, about the mannequins in his front yard. Now, he says they serve a higher calling.

The rest of the neighborhood loves Jason's Garden Party.

"Dumb law," said a passing stranger.



"Makes the place more interesting," said another.

"The main parts are covered," said Valerie Palmer from a passing pick-up truck.

The city of Santa Rosa sent him a notice of a zoning violation for a fence that is too high and blocks a suburban corner.

"It is very serious. They made me freak out," said Jason, as he showed us the official paperwork. "They were going to fine me every day it wasn't taken down."

So Jason called a friend with a big saw, and cut off the top of the fence to make this corner fit code. It's 36 inches now. But Jason was not finished.

"I guess the average person would get angry and cop resentment? I throw a naked party in my yard."



Which led to a sign for a still-anonymous neighbor, and what appears to be perfectly legal compliance.

"They wanted me to tear down my fence to see inside my yard, and now they get to." With steely, defiant stares.

A spokesperson for the city of Santa Rosa notes that this was a zoning code violation.



Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosadistractionneighborbuzzworthynaked in publicus world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deer Park Fire: 8 tanks still burning as smoke lifts for 3rd day
13 Investigates: ITC in control but out of good options
Fire plume could be like putting face in exhaust pipe: UH prof
Astros' thoughts on large fire impacting Houston area
Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom
Firefighters march to City Hall over planned layoffs
Harris County official frustrated with ITC response to fire
Show More
Men charged with shooting pregnant woman 3 times in Harris Co.
Alex Bregman reveals new partnership with Adidas
Houston designer brings fairy tale fashion to the runway
Up close and personal with wetlands animals in Baytown
Bagby Corridor renovation to benefit cyclists and pedestrians
More TOP STORIES News