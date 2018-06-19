SOCIETY

Lyft offering free rides to patients battling cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Need a ride? Lyft is offering free riders to patients battling cancer. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are battling cancer and live in the Houston area, Lyft wants to help you get a free ride to your treatments.

The ride-sharing company has partnered with the American Cancer Society to help get patients to appointments.

In addition to the existing programs in Las Vegas and Miami, the program will expand to Atlanta, Cincinnati, Denver, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.
If you are looking for a ride, all you have to do is contact the American Cancer Society organization and they will set up the ride through Lyft.

The organization says lack of transportation is still one of the biggest obstacles for patients receiving high-quality cancer treatments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfree stuffcancerlyft
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News