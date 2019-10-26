Society

Lost dog rescued from Deer Park sewer by city official

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog is reunited with her family after a rescue by the City of Deer Park.

Penny the Yorkie escaped the Lemus family home Wednesday after her mom Mary came home from the grocery store.

Mary tells ABC13 that when the 5-year-old dog escaped the home, she and her family immediately went to search for her.

In fact, they even sold their Astros tickets to stay home and search for the beloved pup.

WATCH: The family captured the moment they first saw Penny emerge from the sewer.
Neighbors told the family they saw Penny but they couldn't capture her because she kept running.

One local business told the family they saw Penny run towards a nearby field.

The family began a new search Thursday morning at a large sewer with a grate they believed Penny may have been trapped in.

They called the City of Deer Park, and after a few minutes and no fear of getting dirty, a city employee recovered Penny.

The family tells ABC13 they are grateful for Armando and Richard, the two city employees that assisted in Penny's rescue.
