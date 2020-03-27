coronavirus texas

Food assistance demands hit all time high in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The basic need to feed families continues to grow across Houston during the COVID-19 crisis.

Houston Food Bank's President Brian Greene spoke with ABC13 about COVID-19's impact saying, the demand is extreme.

"Fairly quickly, we found that the demand that we're seeing in the lines is actually more than we saw in the distribution that we did with Hurricane Harvey. That was huge," said Greene. "We also had the benefit in that case, if you can call it that, receiving assistance from all over the country. In this case, we don't have that because the whole country is dealing with this at the same time," said Greene. "It's pretty overwhelming right now."

Greene is asking anyone with means to donate to the Houston Food Bank.

They team up with partner agencies to feed dozens of local families each week.

