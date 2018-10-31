HALLOWEEN

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest turns out impressive costumes like a towering Bumblebee and a zipline

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The winner of the costume contest was a ''love seat'' that you can really sit on.</span></div>
LA Blake
NEW YORK CITY --
Every year the audience of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' brings their A-game to the show's Halloween costume contest. This year's entries are no exception.

Contestants often spend weeks or even months on their costumes. The pop culture references were current (like the shredded Banksy artwork), throwback (like Rosey the robot from the Jetsons) and everywhere in between. And some weren't references at all: One man said his funky disco-themed costume came to him in a dream.


Check out some of the most impressive and inventive costumes in the gallery above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweencostumescostumed characterskelly ripaplcb halloweenryan seacrest
HALLOWEEN
Could the Houston Zoo be haunted?
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Police sergeant patrols on Halloween in 'Jason' mask
RAIN ON HALLOWEEN? Try these indoor alternatives
More halloween
SOCIETY
Could the Houston Zoo be haunted?
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
Police sergeant patrols on Halloween in 'Jason' mask
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
More Society
Top Stories
METRO bus driver charged after woman was hit and killed
Substitute teacher says dad warned him not to touch students
Severe storms could threaten your Halloween plans
9-year-old shielded twin brothers before fatal bus stop crash
HPD officer charged with DWI after crash near downtown
Proposed Harvey recovery contract raises questions after Katrina work
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Red Sox celebrate World Series win with duck boat parade
Show More
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
RAIN ON HALLOWEEN? Try these indoor alternatives
Haunted Houston: Inside the city's top 5 creepiest places
Could the Houston Zoo be haunted?
Houston's Top 10 Haunted Houses
More News