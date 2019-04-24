'He's still full of hate:' Filmmaker shares letter from James Byrd Jr. killer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5264357" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 20 years ago James Byrd was murdered by three white supremacists because he was black

HUNSTVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 20 years ago, the dragging death of James Byrd Jr. shocked the nation.John William King, 44, an avowed racist who orchestrated the attack, is slated to be put to death Wednesday in Huntsville. He will be the second man executed in the case.This crime has changed the life of local filmmaker Ricky Jason, who says he's planning to travel to Huntsville because he wants to make sure the person he calls evil is executed.Jason profiled the story in a documentary. He's remained close with the Byrd family since then and says he has a closing message for King before he's put to death."A jury has spoken," said Jason. "I'm against capital punishment, but for what you did, John William King, if you're watching this here, you deserve it."During his work, Jason says he wanted to speak to each of the convicted killers. He says 15 years ago, he received a written letter from King himself.Prior to speaking with ABC13 Eyewitness News, he hasn't shared the letter with anyone.In the letter, King addressed Jason, and Byrd's son, Ross."Do you and Ross really want to associate with an unrepentant racist supremacist like me?," read the letter from King. "If not, speak now, or forever bite your tongues."King goes on to write he wasn't there at the time of the murder, and offered no remorse."That don't show a person has changed," said Jason. "That shows that he's still full of hate for blacks, and people of color."Lawrence Russell Brewer was executed in 2011. The third participant, Shawn Allen Berry, was sentenced to life in prison.King is set to be executed on Wednesday at 6 p.m.