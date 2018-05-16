Lenwood Johnson, Houston community activist, dead at 75

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3194597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Historic Freedmen's Town bricks return to Houston's Fourth Ward

Houston has lost a community activist who long fought for the poor in housing projects and to preserve the historicLenwood Johnson died after battling respiratory problems for years.Johnson became a well-known figure in the 80's and 90's when he unsuccessfully fought the demolition of Allen Parkway Village, a huge public housing complex west of downtownJohnson later joined the campaign to protect Freedman's Town in the Fourth Ward and to save historic bricks laid by slaves.He was 75 years old.