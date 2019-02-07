The "Don't Mess With Texas" Song Search winners have been announced!Beating out dozens of competitors across the state, singer-songwriter Whitney K. Lane from La Porte and musical group Papi Chulo of Allen have been announced as the winners.The "Don't Mess With Texas" campaign bragged about the winners saying, "Their voices and their winning songs will enhance the campaign's educational message of the importance of keeping our state clean and beautiful."The contest was open to Texas residents 18 and up, asking them to write an original 30-second song, incorporating the campaign's anti-litter message.More than 170 Texans submitted original songs in both English and Spanish. This year, Lane was the English-language winner while Papi Chulo was the Spanish-language winner.The winners will be featured in the 2019 "Don't Mess with Texas" statewide ad campaign, starting later this month.They will also receive a prize package donated by Gibson Brands and iHeart media, which includes a 2018 Gibson Guitar and an exclusive performance at an iHeart Live Music Lounge.