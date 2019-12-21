Kids go on shopping spree with cops and jocks

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Instead of elves, it was constable deputies, pro athletes, and Walmart employees who helped check-off items from kids' Christmas lists.On Friday, Fort Bend County Precinct Two hosted kids at the Walmart in Stafford. It was the first shop with a cop and jock event.Ezabella Gray got more than a jewelry kit. Instead of hoping it'll be under the tree, this year, she checked items off her list."I never went shopping to get all my stuff that I've always wanted," Gray said.Gray was one of 45 Fort Bend ISD students that received $150 to buy whatever they wanted. Gray didn't shop alone. She walked the aisles with constable deputies and professional athletes."It just makes my heart just flutter," Constable Daryl Smith explained."To be able to do this for the children, it just means a lot, and it puts a smile on our face as well," former NFL player, Kendyl Jacox said.To make it happen, Walmart not only gave the kids somewhere to shop, but the money came from the company's funds."And then the associates here in the store, we fundraised for about the last two months to add more money," store manager, Jeanette Rocha explained.The shopping spree may have given the kids gifts, but to the athletes, and law enforcement, it was about showing the kids community.A message that is just as loud as the register. "I feel good because I'm surrounded by good people," Gray explained.A memorable shopping trip that'll last beyond the toy aisle.