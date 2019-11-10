Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson has died.Tyson, 60, died in his sleep Sunday morning, according to Kaiser Permanente.Kaiser Permanente said effective immediately, the board of directors has named Gregory A. Adams, executive vice president and group president, as interim chairman and CEO.In a statement, board member Edward Pei said, "Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him."