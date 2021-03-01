houston livestock show and rodeo

Junior Livestock Show kicks off at RodeoHouston after last year's cancellation

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The return of RodeoHouston events begin today at NRG Center. Local high school students will begin showing their livestock at the Junior Breeding Shows.

A lot of local students have been waiting for this for over a year.

The show starts Monday morning at NRG Stadium with the Junior Breeding Sheep Show at 8 a.m.

The competition is a long time coming after it was cut short last year due to the start of the pandemic. The rodeo was the first major event cancellation in Houston due to the pandemic.

Still, students have been getting their animals ready for the show all year.

Originally, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the yearly festivities would be pushed back to May 2021 due to the pandemic. However, they went on to announce last month that the event would be canceled for the year, except for the Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions.

RELATED: RodeoHouston's May start in 2021 canceled altogether

EMBED More News Videos

There will be a financial impact from the cancellation of the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but with the pandemic very much present, everyone between the city's mayor and a handful of vendors agree that it was the right move. The video offers insight into their reaction to the event being called off.



This year is the first time the rodeo has not been held since 1937.

The Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will also still be held in May, also as private events like the junior shows. These events will follow all state and local health and safety guidelines, the rodeo said.

ABC13 talked to a Pearland ISD student who is really looking forward to this year's event.

"This pandemic is not going to stop me one bit. I'm still going to be coming up here twice a day and doing what I love," Turner High School AG student Carlie Guzzetta said. "I mean, it's not going to stop me."

The Junior Livestock Show runs through March 21.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to host 2021 Junior Show, cancels Open Livestock Show Competition
EMBED More News Videos

We all remember when the rodeo shut down. Now what will it look like when it returns in 2021?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Show your western pride for Go Texan Day!
Houston's budget shortfall likely worse than Great Recession
RodeoHouston's May start in 2021 canceled altogether
Houston Rodeo is mostly canceled, but what's next?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Experts say Johnson & Johnson vaccine production rate is low
Grab a jacket and umbrella as cool air moves in Monday
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Man found shot and killed in car with multiple bullet holes
'I will hold Griddy accountable': AG Paxton sues power company after storm
12-year-old entrepreneur runs booming clothing company
Prairie View A&M president reflects on historic career
Show More
Home inspector advice for post-winter storm repairs
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Disney Parks Blog shares first look at new Walt Disney World show
4 people shot in NW Houston road rage incident
Celebrate with birthday freebies in March
More TOP STORIES News