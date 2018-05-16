SOCIETY

Justin's 88-year-old super-fan steals kiss in pre-concert meeting

88-year-old super fan has a message for Justin Timberlake after meeting him at his show (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida --
Justin Timberlake spent Monday night bringing sexy back to Orlando, and one super-fan is still smitten.

She got a special meeting with the singer, a shout out from the stage, and she's 88 years old.

It all started with a viral video of 88-year-old Bette Maloney, known as "Nammie," being surprised by her family with tickets to see Justin.

This week, Nammie not only got to go to the concert, but Timberlake's manager arranged for a special meeting.

Not content to stop there, Nammie even asked for a kiss.

She asked the (married) superstar, "Do you think Jessica would mind if I kissed you on the cheek?"

Timberlake promised his super-fan that wife/actress Jessica Biel wouldn't mind, but he also promised not to tell.

Nammie may not stop glowing from the experience. She even scored an 'I love you' from the stage.

"I really enjoyed that show. It was fantastic," she said. "In the middle of the show, from the middle of the arena in front of all those people you said 'I love you.' And I just want to tell you that I love you, too!"
