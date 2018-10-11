Kids dress up as J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai for photoshoot

One of Houston's hottest couples is getting even cuter after pictures of two adorable kids playing dress up went viral on social media.Tyce and Krew Barney were captured decked out to look like Texans Star JJ Watt and his girlfriend, Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai.Watt shared the pictures on his Instagram and Twitter accounts calling the tiny pair "incredibly cute."Watt first recognized the siblings during a soccer game in Utah when Dash played the Royals. Their mother told ABC13 that they went to the game to represent No. 7, which is Ohai's jersey number.