SOCIETY

Eyewitness News reporter awarded for heroic efforts during Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeff Ehling awarded for heroic efforts during Hurricane Harvey (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A local search and rescue group is taking the time to honor hundreds of people who helped those in need during Hurricane Harvey.

One of those amazing people is Eyewitness News' very own, Jeff Ehling.

You may recall Jeff and his photographer Mario Segura on a boat in the Pinehurst neighborhood in Baytown as water started to rise.

Jeff jumped off the boat and helped rescue two people stranded on their back porch.

Now, the Southwest Community Emergency Response Team is presenting Jeff and others with a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott for outstanding volunteer service.

Jeff is one of several Eyewitness News reporters and photographers who went from journalists to first responders.

RELATED: Harvey: The storm, the heroes and moments we won't forget

EMBED More News Videos

We saw dramatic rescues, heart wrenching reunions and a city rise to help their neighbors in need during Harvey.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhurricane harveyawardgood newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News