Society

Japanese bookstore and event space now open in Katy

KATY, Texas -- In 2019, the idea of going to a bookstore to browse the shelves and purchase a book seems almost quaint. To survive in an Amazon world, stores have to offer more than something to read; they have to give shoppers an experience that can't be replicated online.

Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya stands out from its competition with its innovative mix of products. The company recently opened its 14th American store in NewQuest Properties' Katy Grand shopping center; its joins three other Texas locations, including the Dallas suburbs of Plano and Carrollton as well as one in Austin.

Shoppers will find both English and Japanese language books in a wide variety of topics. The store is best known for its extensive anime and manga selection. A CultureMap contributor also noted the extensive selection of paper goods, stationary, and pens, including Kinokuniya's exclusive collaboration items with popular Japanese brands.

