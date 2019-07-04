Is the Fourth of July more romantic than Valentine's Day?

Can I tell y’all a weird secret about me? ...I think #FourthofJuly is one of the most romantic holidays 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ even more so than Valentine’s Day. Summer time, holding hands, sitting on a blanket underneath fireworks I don’t know it’s just sweet! pic.twitter.com/khFTMfjSMr — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) July 4, 2019

I can’t be the only one... do you think the 4th is a romantic holiday? — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) July 4, 2019

We know Fourth of July is one of the most patriotic holidays, but is it also the most romantic?ABC13 reporter Brhe Berry says she finds July 4th to be the most romantic holiday even more so than Valentine's Day, and she may have a point.Brhe says holding hands and sitting on a blanket underneath the fireworks in summer time sounds sweet. In comparison, many spend Valentine's Day finding an outfit that's cute, but also works in the cold weather, waiting an hour to eat at a restaurant with a limited, but expensive menu.Brhe also says that the Fourth of July doesn't come with the obligation of gifts. It's more about enjoying time with each other.ABC13 reporter Nick Natario's grandparents agree with Brhe. They were married on July 4, 1960.Although, Nick's grandma always told him it was a tough anniversary because the couple couldn't spend the day alone. It was always spent with family.So what do you think? Is the Fourth of July romantic? Vote in Brhe's poll on Twitter.