Society

Is the Fourth of July more romantic than Valentine's Day?

We know Fourth of July is one of the most patriotic holidays, but is it also the most romantic?

ABC13 reporter Brhe Berry says she finds July 4th to be the most romantic holiday even more so than Valentine's Day, and she may have a point.



Brhe says holding hands and sitting on a blanket underneath the fireworks in summer time sounds sweet. In comparison, many spend Valentine's Day finding an outfit that's cute, but also works in the cold weather, waiting an hour to eat at a restaurant with a limited, but expensive menu.

Brhe also says that the Fourth of July doesn't come with the obligation of gifts. It's more about enjoying time with each other.

ABC13 reporter Nick Natario's grandparents agree with Brhe. They were married on July 4, 1960.



Although, Nick's grandma always told him it was a tough anniversary because the couple couldn't spend the day alone. It was always spent with family.

So what do you think? Is the Fourth of July romantic? Vote in Brhe's poll on Twitter.



RELATED:
Why do we celebrate July 4th with fireworks? History of Independence Day displays goes back to Founding Fathers
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather dives into the history of fireworks on July 4th.



4th of July: Independence Day by the numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how we celebrate the Fourth of July.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society4th of julyromancerelationshipsvalentine's dayjuly fourthjuly 4th
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News