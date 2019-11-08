Society

Last chance to see Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' locomotive in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All aboard!

Houston, Friday's the last day to see the Union Pacific Big Boy train tour in our city. Big Boy will be departing at 10 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 anchor emeritus Dave Ward recalls his childhood years and the times when the "Big Boy" locomotive came through Houston.



Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive arrived on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Houston Amtrak Station on 902 Washington Avenue.

The pit stop comes with the chance to go inside and experience the Union Pacific Rail Car, which is a multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse at the past, according to a press release.

"It's almost the size of a Boeing airplane, and it is strong enough to pull 16 Statues of Liberty uphill," said Kristin South, director of communications for Union Pacific. "It's 1.2 million pounds and 133 feet long."

Called a Big Boy locomotive, it was one of 25 steam engine vehicles built by Union Pacific in the 1940s. Only eight still exist today, and many thought they'd never see a Big Boy in operation again.

WATCH: Big Boy gearing up for 10 a.m. departure
EMBED More News Videos

Big Boy getting FIRED up for 10 a.m. departure



"The last time a Big Boy locomotive operated was 60 years ago, back in 1959," South said in a phone interview. "And, as you can imagine, you don't go to a hardware store or a car parts store and pick up pieces for a locomotive of this size. So the team had to build this locomotive. In many of the cases, many parts are made from scratch again."

The pit stop in Houston is part of its tour across the southwest to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.



If you want a chance to see Big Boy, it will be passing by these following locations:

Spring at 11:15 a.m. on Elm Street Crossing.

Navasota at 1:15 p.m. on E. McAlpine Street and S. Railroad St.

And the final stop will be at Bryan/College Station at 4:30 p.m. on F and B Rd & Wellborn Rd.

For more information on its tour, click here.

RELATED:

Conductor of the Astros' train has the best view in baseball

Texans gather for Pres. George H.W. Bush's final ride aboard Bush 4141

Galveston Railroad Museum perfect for first-time train riders
EMBED More News Videos

The Galveston Railroad Museum offers visitors the unique experience of riding inside a train caboose for a mile.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhistorytrains
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grab a jacket! Temperatures will remain in the 50s
ABC13's Morning News
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD fest returns this weekend in Houston
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery at NW Houston home
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
Texas leads US in murders of trans women of color: report
Show More
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
HISD takeover: Here's how we got here
Boxing club owner to thieves: 'You stole from kids'
Uche performing for FREE this weekend
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
More TOP STORIES News