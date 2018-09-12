HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ladies, if you've always wanted to know when to hold 'em or fold 'em in poker, here's your chance to learn.
Poker club Prime Social is hosting free private lessons with their best dealers at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the club on 7801 Westheimer.
The event is also providing free brunch, mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Although the lessons are free, only 60 spots are available. Women of all skill levels are invited to attend and bring their friends.
If you want to see if you have the best hand, RSVP at 832-377-7770.