SOCIETY

Houston social club offering free poker lessons to women today

EMBED </>More Videos

A social club is providing free poker lessons for women today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ladies, if you've always wanted to know when to hold 'em or fold 'em in poker, here's your chance to learn.

Poker club Prime Social is hosting free private lessons with their best dealers at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the club on 7801 Westheimer.

The event is also providing free brunch, mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Although the lessons are free, only 60 spots are available. Women of all skill levels are invited to attend and bring their friends.

If you want to see if you have the best hand, RSVP at 832-377-7770.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypokergamesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Longtime Houston firefighter pens song to honor US flag
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
More Society
Top Stories
More rain as Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal cities
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Heavy downpours continue near coast
America's Cajun Navy captain heads to Carolinas for Florence
Driver tries to run over people in Citycentre parking garage
Pope summons bishops for sex abuse prevention summit
DPS agent shot in hand while exchanging fire with suspect
Unsuspecting Houston residents robbed by fake Comcast workers
Show More
Thousands in Dobie HS booster club funds may have been misused
4-year-old accuses school worker of inappropriate touching
Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
New Fort Bend County store specializes in cannabidiol oil
Man shot while trying to rig Tomball home with booby traps
More News