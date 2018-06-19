SOCIETY

Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to keep up with demand for meals this summer

Volunteers are needed at the Houston Food Bank to help prepare a record number of meals for children in need. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Food Bank says a record 10,000 meals are being fed to families and children this summer.

But much of what the food bank does day in and day out could not be accomplished without the help of volunteers.

Meals are delivered to 300 locations throughout the Houston area, providing access to nutritious meals to families who might otherwise go without, now that school is out.

On Tuesday, college students from across the country, even one from Australia, went to work to prepare and package meals for thousands of families.

The Houston Food Bank says more volunteers are needed, however, to keep up with the demand.

Click here to learn how you can volunteer to help.
