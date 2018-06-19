The Houston Food Bank says a record 10,000 meals are being fed to families and children this summer.But much of what the food bank does day in and day out could not be accomplished without the help of volunteers.Meals are delivered to 300 locations throughout the Houston area, providing access to nutritious meals to families who might otherwise go without, now that school is out.On Tuesday, college students from across the country, even one from Australia, went to work to prepare and package meals for thousands of families.The Houston Food Bank says more volunteers are needed, however, to keep up with the demand.