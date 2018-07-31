SOCIETY

Houston council member helps repair 91-year-old woman's home

Community helps 91-year-old repair home (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston neighborhood is coming together to help a 91-year-old disabled woman get around her home easier.

Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins joined in with a construction company to help build a wheelchair ramp for the elderly woman who lives alone.

Crews laid the posts Monday, and will install the planks on Tuesday.

"I do it because my mother is a senior, and I look out for my mother. I treat all of my seniors like they're my mother," said Councilman Boykins. "She's a wonderful lady, and God has blessed me, and I'm going to be able to bless her. I'm proud of that."

Crews told Eyewitness News that the home will need more repairs including a new screen door. Volunteers say they are going to help cover that as well.
