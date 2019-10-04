Houston-area Walmart set to close this fall

CYPRESS, Texas -- Officials with Walmart Corporate Communications announced Monday, Sept. 30, the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 13742 N. Eldridge Parkway, Cypress, would close Nov. 1.Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield said the decision to close the store was based on several factors, including the financial performance of the store. However, the decision was not a reflection of the staff, she said.About 80 store associates are employed at this location, and they will have the opportunity to transfer to another nearby Walmart store, Hatfield said.The on-site pharmacy will close Oct. 18, and customers can have their prescriptions transferred to another Walmart pharmacy or elsewhere, Hatfield said. Those who cannot be contacted will have their prescriptions transferred to the Walmart Supercenter located at 22605 Hwy. 249, Tomball.Hatfield said with more than 600 stores statewide and $265 million invested in Texas store improvements, Walmart remains invested in Texas."We will continue to serve customers in new ways across Texas through expanded Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery, store remodels and many other innovations aimed at saving them time and money," she said. "We will also continue our investments in training to give our associates the skills to succeed and a path to grow their careers."