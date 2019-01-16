SOCIETY

RECYCLING DELAYS: Here's when your bin will be picked up in Houston

Here's when your recycling bin is scheduled to get picked up.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The city has told Eyewitness News that money and manpower are the key issues.

Collection trucks are broken and the city has not purchased any new ones. Some workers seem to have left for better jobs.

On their website, the city mentions the busy holiday season and higher volumes at the curb as the reason for falling behind on some pickups.

Many Houstonians count on curbside pickup not just for garbage but for recyclable materials.

The Public Works Department is working to keep up with collection and has released an updated collection pickup schedule.

Here's an updated pickup schedule for the next several days:

Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Monday's & Tuesday's A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup

Saturday, January 19, 2019
Thursday's & Friday's A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup

Monday, January 21, 2019 (Martin Luther King Jr)
CITY HOLIDAY: NO COLLECTION SERVICES. All facilities and services closed.

Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Monday's Garbage Collected.

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Tuesday's Garbage Collected.

Thursday, January 24, 2019
Thursday's Garbage Collected.

Friday, January 25, 2019
Friday's Garbage Collected.

Saturday, January 26, 2019
Monday's & Tuesday's B-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.

Sunday, January 27, 2019
Thursday's & Friday's B-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.

Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Monday's & Tuesday's A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.

Saturday, February 2, 2019
Thursday's & Friday's A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.

For more information, visit the Houston Solid Waste website.
