The city has told Eyewitness News that money and manpower are the key issues.Collection trucks are broken and the city has not purchased any new ones. Some workers seem to have left for better jobs.On their website, the city mentions the busy holiday season and higher volumes at the curb as the reason for falling behind on some pickups.Many Houstonians count on curbside pickup not just for garbage but for recyclable materials.The Public Works Department is working to keep up with collection and has released an updated collection pickup schedule.Monday's & Tuesday's A-Week Curbside Recycling pickupThursday's & Friday's A-Week Curbside Recycling pickupCITY HOLIDAY: NO COLLECTION SERVICES. All facilities and services closed.Monday's Garbage Collected.Tuesday's Garbage Collected.Thursday's Garbage Collected.Friday's Garbage Collected.Monday's & Tuesday's B-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.Thursday's & Friday's B-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.Monday's & Tuesday's A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.Thursday's & Friday's A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.For more information, visit the Houston Solid Waste website