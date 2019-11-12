Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church for Sunday service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5264389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We now know when mega-rapper Kanye West will make an appearance during Sunday service at Lakewood Church.According to a church spokesperson, West will be at the 11 a.m. service this Sunday. Pastor Joel Osteen will sit down with West for a short interview in the auditorium early in the service.The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen back on Oct. 25.The spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.West released a gospel album last month entitled "Jesus is King."