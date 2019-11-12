Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church for Sunday service

According to a church spokesperson, West will be at the 11 a.m. service this Sunday. Pastor Joel Osteen will sit down with West for a short interview in the auditorium early in the service.
The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen back on Oct. 25.
The spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.
West released a gospel album last month entitled "Jesus is King."
