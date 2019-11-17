Society

Here's how to watch Kanye West at Lakewood Church today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, fans will have two opportunities to see rapper Kanye West at Lakewood Church.

Earlier in the week, a church spokesperson announced he'll be at the 11 a.m. service in the auditorium for a conversation with Pastor Joel Osteen on West's faith journey and overcoming adversity.

The service and parking are free and open to the public. But if you can't attend, Lakewood says you can watch the service live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, website, app and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 as well as the SiriusXM app.

WATCH: 5 things you need to know about Kanye before Sunday's service
EMBED More News Videos

Here are five things you need to know before attending Sunday's event.



But that's not all West will be doing at the church on Sunday.

Later in the evening, West will hold his own Sunday Service at Lakewood. The free tickets, which became available on Saturday, sold out in less than 15 minutes.

For those who were able to score tickets, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen back on Oct. 25.

WATCH: Fans line up ahead of Kanye West Sunday Service at Lakewood Church
EMBED More News Videos

Fans lining up to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church



The spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.
West released a gospel album last month entitled "Jesus is King."



RELATED: Fans resell Kanye West' Sunday Service tickets for up to $500

EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday



SEE MORE: Fan excited to be in attendance for Kanye's Sunday service

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonkanye westreligionchurchmusic newslakewood church
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria
These megachurches attract the largest flocks in Texas
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
2 shot, 1 killed during attempted robbery in Pasadena
Deshaun Watson vs Lamar Jackson: Rematch of epic college game
Show More
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Fans resell Kanye West' Sunday Service tickets for up to $500
Fan excited to be in attendance for Kanye's Sunday service
Officer injured during high speed chase honored by co-workers
Community holds vigil as search continues for missing girl
More TOP STORIES News