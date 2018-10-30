Want to start your own business?HCC hosted an Entrepreneur Boot Camp for Women, bringing together local and small business experts to educate women on developing a business.The event also included seminars on how to plan marketing and financial strategies.Over 300 women attended the two-day event. The first day was hosted in English and the second day was Spanish language only.ABC13 was a community partner for the first day of the event. Univision45 was the community partner for the second day.