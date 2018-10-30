ABC13 & YOU

HCC Entrepreneur Boot Camp for Women

HOUSTON --
Want to start your own business?
HCC hosted an Entrepreneur Boot Camp for Women, bringing together local and small business experts to educate women on developing a business.

The event also included seminars on how to plan marketing and financial strategies.

Over 300 women attended the two-day event. The first day was hosted in English and the second day was Spanish language only.

ABC13 was a community partner for the first day of the event. Univision45 was the community partner for the second day.
